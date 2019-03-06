After Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up On The Failure Of Thugs Of Hindostan

Yash Raj Films’ most ambitious project Thugs Of Hindostan saw the collaboration of Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time. The buzz was too much amongst the audiences and everyone expected it to be huge.

But unfortunately, the film tanked at the box office and even Big B and Khan’s pair couldn’t save the film. Everyone had high hopes with this film and it did break the single day records at the box office but that didn’t help much due to bad word of mouth.

Recently, from the entire star cast, Aamir came out and talked about the failure. He took the complete blame on himself and said, “I take the full responsibility of Thugs not working with the audience. You can be sure that we tried our level best but somewhere we went wrong. There are a few people who liked the film. I would like to thank them. We realise that most of the people did not like the film. I want to apologise to fans that I couldn’t entertain them the way they wanted, though we did try our best.”

Now, talking about the same, the Piku actor too has opened up about the failure. Big B, who is currently awaiting the release of his film Badla, in an email interview to Desi Martini said, “The success and failure of a film is decided by the ‘janta’, and we must respect their sentiment and the value of the money they spend to patronise it (a film). Their evaluation of a product is much greater than the value of one’s feelings of ‘hurt’ or ‘surprise’.”

On the work front, senior Bachchan is awaiting the release of Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Amrita Singh. The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 8, 2019.

