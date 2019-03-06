Salman Khan’s Being Human CEO Accused Of Sexual Assault By Actress Andria D’Souza!

With the wake of #MeToo in the industry, many celebrities including Tanushree Dutta, Saloni Chopra, Vinta Nanda, Rachel White amongst others, came forward to share their ordeal and expose the individuals who were behind the incident. A ton of known faces like Alok Nath, Anu Malik, Anurag Kashyap, Sajid Khan had been accused of the inappropriate behaviour, and now joining the list is the CEO of Salman Khan’s clothing line, Being Human, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by actress Andria D’Souza.

An FIR has been filed against the CEO, Manish Mandhana, who according to the victim lied about his marriage initially and started physically violating her after she got to know the truth. Andria shared the entire saga with leading daily mid-day from the initial days that they met.

She shared, “We started chatting on social media in October 2015. Since 2013, I have been shuttling between Dubai and Mumbai in search of work in movies, and I finally shifted base to Mumbai in December 2015. I met Manish in person then, and we hit it off instantly. I was aware that he was married, but he lied to me saying that his marriage was practically over, and that his wife and he were staying together for their kids. I believed him. We were in a happy space until mid-2017 when I learnt that he had said similar things to another woman and later dumped her. When I confronted him, he denied it.”

Andria faced the first incident of physical abuse in August 2017. She further added, “My friend stayed over after we had shot her portfolio at my home. When Manish came to my house that day, he walked into the bedroom where my friend was sleeping and lay down next to her. When I went into the room, he asked me to lie down between them. Seeing that I was disgusted, he left the house that night. The next morning, my friend confided that he had tried to feel her up. When I confronted him, he beat me. I had to skip the Bigg Boss [11] audition that day because my face was swollen from the incident.”

The saturation point for Andria reached when she saw the screenshots of flirtatious chats. “I received snapshots of his (flirtatious) chats with another woman. When I told him that I would tell his wife (of his indiscretions), he turned violent. It was only after four days that I found the strength to get to a doctor. (Following the episode), my health started declining – I would get convulsions and slipped into depression. It was only six months later that my cousin took me to Jaslok Hospital (for treatment). There, I was told that the nerve in my right ear was damaged. I messaged his wife but I don’t think she was interested in listening to me.”

Asked why she came forward only after 15 months, she stated, “I was recovering from my injuries. Also, my friends dissuaded me from taking action against Manish since he is a powerful man. I finally mustered the courage and decided that I had to tell everyone about his abusive behaviour. I am not looking for compensation. I want justice”, reports Mid-Day.

The actress has filed an FIR against Manish and has submitted all her medical reports and pictures of her injuries to the police.

We hope the necessary action is taken soon and justice shall prevail!

