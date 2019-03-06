Salman Khan To Replace Atif Aslam’s Song? Director Clarifies The News!

After Pulwama terror attacks last month, Bollywood showed solidarity by banning Pakistani artists as a resentment. Also, the rumours were doing rounds that superstar Salman Khan to drop a song of Atif Aslam from his upcoming home production, Notebook, and replace it by own voice. Though a speculation but seem convincing enough, as Khan already lend his voice for Hero, which too, was produced by him. Now, finally director Nitin Kakkar has clear the air about the news.

Filmmaker Nitin Kakkar has clarified the rumours of Salman replacing the Pakistani singer Atif Aslam in upcoming Notebook. As per Dainik Bhaskar, the director stated, “Salman’s news was only a speculation. We still don’t know who will sing the number. We are still testing voices. We haven’t tested Salman’s voice yet. In a week we will take a call.”

Actor Zaheer Iqbal, who is making his Hindi film debut with the forthcoming film Notebook, says the Kashmir-set movie exudes happiness unlike other films with the sensitive region in the backdrop.

Zaheer was interacting with the media at Nicklodean Kids Choice Awards 2018 along with his co-star Pranutan Bahl here.

“It’s a romantic love story and it is based in Kashmir. I think it’s a happy film. Earlier, dark films have been made with the backdrop of Kashmir, (and those) related to sensitive topics. But our film is not like that at all. It’s a very beautiful, happy and colourful love story,” Zaheer said.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Salman Khan, Notebook marks the debut of Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal. It releases on 29th March 2019.

