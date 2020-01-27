Adnan Sami Replies To The Accusation “Karo BJP Ki Chamchagiri, Milega Tumko Padma Shri”

It was on Saturday that the list of the prestigious Padma awardees was announced. Singer Adnan Sami was also announced a Padma Shri and the singer was elated. But what followed was a backlash from the opposing parties. Adnan has now given back to the tweet that said “Karo BJP Ki Chamchagiri, Milega Tumko Padma Shri”. Scroll below to read Sami’s funny reaction.

Adnan Sami in his tweet as a reply to the allegations wrote, “Hey kid, did you get ur brain from a ‘Clearance Sale’ or from a second-hand novelty store? Did they teach u in Berkley that a son is to be held accountable or penalised for the acts of his parents? And ur a lawyer? Is that what u learned in law school? Good luck with that!”

His reply came after a Congress member had attacked the centre for awarding Padma Shri to Adnan who is a Pakistan born. The Congress member asked why Mohmmad Sannaullah who is Kargil war veteran, was declared a foreigner by the NRC CAA and a son of the Pakistan Air Force Pilot.

In a video which he spoke about this, he wrote in the caption, “3 Q’s to BJP Govt on #PadmaShri for #adnansami :

3 Q’s to BJP Govt on #PadmaShri for #adnansami :

1. Why Indian Soldier like Mohd Sannaullah is declared foreigner via NRC & Son of Pakistan Air Force Pilot is given Padma Shri?

2. Is contribution “Yogdan” to society or BJP Govt “Gungan” praise new criteria?

3. Is this New India? pic.twitter.com/vYxVGuOR8q — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) January 26, 2020

Meanwhile internet is right now divided into two groups, one supporting the singer and other condemning. Meanwhile, the Padma awards have also been conferred to Suresh Wadkar, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor.

