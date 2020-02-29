Adnan Sami On Aamir Khan’s Old ‘Intolerance’ Comment: “As A Muslim, I Feel Safe In India”

In 2015, Aamir Khan had said that he’s ‘alarmed’ by the scenario in the country and wife Kiran has also suggested to move out. Adnan Sami has disagreed with the statement putting his views forward on the same.

For the unversed, this was Aamir Khan’s statement, “As an individual, as part of this country as a citizen, we read in the papers what is happening, we see it on the news and certainly, I have been alarmed. I can’t deny. I have been alarmed by a number of incidents.”

He had also said, “When I chat with Kiran at home, she says ‘Should we move out of India?’ That’s a disastrous and big statement for Kiran to make. She fears for her child. She fears what the atmosphere around us will be. She feels scared to open the newspapers every day.”

In a conversation published in Indiatimes, Adnan Sami has clarified his whole stance on the same. He said, “As a Muslim, I feel safe in India. I am not here to answer whatever Aamir Khan has to say. As far as I am concerned, I am a Muslim. I respect all religions, I celebrate all religions. I celebrate humanity in whichever form it comes. I had so many options, but if I felt that I wanted to come to India, being a Muslim doesn’t that say something about how secure I would feel.”

He also opened up about Delhi Riots, saying, “I hope peace is restored soon. Being a musician, I always talk about love and peace. I request everyone to talk and maintain peace. I request everyone to respect life and there is nothing that conversation can sort out all issues. I request people to bring peace in the country.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!