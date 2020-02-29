Thappad Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Makes For A Promising Saturday

Thappad Box Office: Anubhav Sinha’s latest film Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu belongs to a genre that doesn’t attract the paying public mostly. And that was reflected at the Box Office when the film opened yesterday and collected 3.07 crores on Day 1.

However, today i.e. Saturday there seems to be some sigh of relief as more footfalls are being promised if we look at the advance booking trends. The good word of mouth among a section of the target audience seems to be translating into numbers now.

Let’s have a look at how some of the major cities are performing:

Mumbai

Even though, films like Thappad hardly enjoy housefull shows, 5-7% shows in Mumbai are actually filling fast or are already filled. This is indeed a good sign of growth.

Delhi

National Capital is also similar with 5-7% shows filling fast at this moment. The trend is expected to get only better tomorrow.

Bengaluru & Hyderabad

Bengaluru & Hyderabad are doing really well. The release is pretty limited here but there are as much as 20-25% shows filling fast.

Chennai

Chennai is also good with 45-50% healthy shows on a limited release.

Kolkata & Ahmedabad

Both cities are yet to make any promise as there’s hardly any show which is “orange” on BMS.

Overall, Thappad is likely to take a strong jump on Saturday and if it continues to grow on Sunday as well, then the stage will be set for Monday. Eventually, it will be Thappad’s performance in weekdays which will decide its Box Office fate.

