Adnan Sami is all set for the new year. The singer recently took to social media and shared some words of wisdom that we believe everyone must follow.

Scroll down to see what the singer has to say the year that was and the year that is coming up.

Adnan Sami took to Twitter writing, “It’s best to walk into 2021 with humility and less rhetoric!!”

Adnan Sami keeps reminding netizens about the effect the pandemic had on us, and that it is not over yet. On Monday tweeting about it he said, “Many people are celebrating Yay! It’s the last Monday of 2020 as if on January 1st 2021, the pandemic will be history! No way!! Of course, let’s be positive for the future but not delusional; hence let’s remain focused & keep our eye on the ball! We will win, but with care!”

Recently Adnan Sami trolled a Pakistani netizen for spreading hate. He tweeted, “I always spread love; haven’t you heard my songs? In turn, you should concentrate on spreading peace- Not Terror! ..Next” (Inputs from IANS)

