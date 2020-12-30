Since its release, Hotstar Specials’ Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Anupriya Goenka and Kirti Kulhari, has been receiving much praise from the audiences as well as critics. The latest season is a sensitive portrayal of critical issues faced by numerous women. The show sheds light on the grim reality of marital rape and abuse; and what really goes on behind closed doors.

Advertisement

Now, Taapsee Pannu, who recently featured in ‘Thappad,’ has spoken about it while once again raising concerns over the alarming rise in issues surrounding women. Read on to know what is her opinion about the show below.

Advertisement

Taapsee Pannu said, “Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors portrays the grim reality faced by a lot of women in our country. It has addressed a topic shunned for far too long, that of marital rape. The show addresses the issue quite sensitively and intelligently and it has come at a time when we have seen an alarming rise in the domestic abuse cases faced by women in lockdown. I firmly believe that No means No; whether you are married or not – consent is paramount. I hope that this show builds confidence in women so they can speak against such acts of crime, and not keep quiet because of societal pressures.

Taapsee Pannu added, “Pankaj Tripathi, Kirti Kulhari and Anupriya Goenka have delivered an exceptional performance in Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors; I urge you to go and watch the show right now.”

Check out Taapsee Pannu’s video praising Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors here:

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is the story of Anuradha Chandra (Kirti Kulhari) who has confessed to stabbing her husband Bikram (Jisshu Sengupta). What initially appears to be an open-and-shut case, lawyers Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi) and Nikhat Hussain (Anuriya Goenka) believe there is more than what meets the eye. As the story unfolds, the issue of marital abuse and marital rape comes to the fore, provoking many to think about the importance of consent.

The other cast in the show includes powerhouse talents Ashish Vidyarthi, Jisshu Sengupta, Shilpa Shukla, Pankaj Saraswat, Ayaz Khan, Kalyanee Mulay, Ajeet Singh Palawat, Khushboo Atre, Tirrtha Murbadkar, and others.

The 8-part courtroom drama series has been directed by Bollywood’s Rohan Sippy, Arjun Mukerjee and written by Apurva Asrani; and is now available in 7 languages on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

What happened behind closed doors? Catch the drama unfold in Hotstar Specials presents Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors Now streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Must Read: Anushka Sharma Once Revealed Aditya Chopra’s Brutal Advice Of Working Hard Because She’s Not The ‘Most Good-Looking Girl’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube