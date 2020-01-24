Aditya Roy Kapur On Reuniting With Alia Bhatt For Sadak 2: “Earlier Was A Starter, You Will Now Have The Main Course”

Aditya Roy Kapur, who will be seen in Malang next, has an amazing line up of films ahead. The actor will be seen in Mahesh Batt’s Sadak 2 alongside Alia Bhatt and the fans are pretty excited about seeing the duo on the screen once again. Aditya had a cameo in Alia Bhatt’s Dear Zindagi and had a few scenes together in Kalank.

Talking about reuniting with the Kalank actress, the actor said that their chemistry in Dear Zindagi was just a glimpse of what’s coming ahead. He was quoted telling ETimes, “What you saw there was a starter. Now, you will have the main course.” Apart from Sadak 2, Aditya also marks his second reunion with Mohit Suri with Malang after their 2013 hit Aashiqui 2.

Talking about his prep for his action role in Malang, the actor revealed, “Dark characters can be really liberating. As a hero, you must always be right but negative roles don’t have such preconditions. Usually, you get time to train before you start such a film. But, I was doing ‘Kalank‘ and had to jump straight into ‘Malang‘.”

“Having grown up watching action films and idolising Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Jackie Chan, were the only prep I had, which kind of channelled through this character,” added the Malang actor.

Aditya Roy Kapur also acknowledged the dating rumours with Diva Dhawan. He revealed that the two are only friends and met each other after a long time and that’s it. He said, “guess it gathered steam after we went out for dinner. We have been friends for years and hadn’t met in a while. But we got papped and that’s where it started from.”

Aditya also revealed that marriage is “something far-fetched” for him and he is is in no hurry to get hitched.

On the work front, apart from Malang and Sadak 2, Aditya will be seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkumar Rao and Abhishek Bachchan.

