Some recent reports have suggested that writer Manoj Muntashir, the much-vilified writer of Adipurush who is being hauled over the coals for his pedestrian/Tapori language for the Gods, is no longer in the good books of the Adipurush co-producers, T-Series and that they have excoriated Muntashir for his controversial television interviews defending the language and content of the Prabhas starrer.

When contacted Manoj, he completely rubbished these reports. “This is utter rubbish and should be ignored completely,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In fact, Manoj Muntashir is currently working on the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, which is co-produced by T-Series.

“I also have Nitesh Tiwary’s Bawaal, Amit Sharma’s Maidaan and Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, all in the capacity of a lyricist,” says Manoj Muntashir.

As for the mob lynching of Muntashir for his revisionist Ramayan, sources close to Muntashir reveal that he intends to steer clear of all religion-based projects for some time.

“If anyone, the producers are miffed with director Om Raut for the severe backlash that Adipurish has received,” a source close to the film informs me.

Must Read: When Salman Khan Called Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Devdas’ A Film About A ‘Loser’ After SLB Chose SRK Over Him & Said Lead Actors Got Roles As They Were ‘Going Through A Lot Of Trouble’ In Their Lives

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News