Ditching the luxury of a first class in an airplane, actress Kriti Sanon channelled her inner ‘aam aadmi’ as she took a budgeted flight and flew economy class to Indore.

A video is doing the rounds on the internet where the Adipurush actress can be seen travelling from the economy class in Indigo 6E flight. Kriti was seen in a white dress and a pink shawl over her shoulders.

Another video showed her sitting as she played with a toddler sitting in front of her. The toddler and Kriti were seen holding hands and playing and Kriti even blew kisses to the kid.

While Kriti boarded the flight, people were surprised to see her. On the work front, Kriti will be seen next with Shahid Kapoor in an untitled romantic movie. She also has ‘Adipurush‘ with Prabhas. You can see Kriti playing with a kid on her flight to Indore. Watch the video shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account.

Kriti also has ‘Ganapath’ with her ‘Heropanti’ co-star Tiger Shroff. The film is slated for release this year.

