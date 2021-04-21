The Adil Hussain-starrer “Raahgir: The Wayfarers” is the opening film at the 23rd UK Asian Film Festival, which starts on May 26. The actor shared the news on Instagram.

Sharing a still from the Goutam Ghose directorial that features him with actress Tillotama Shome, he wrote: “Thrilled to announce that Our film #Raahgir/#Wayfaeres is opening 23rd UK Asian Film Festival from 26th May. Director #GautamGhose producer @itsonlyamitagarwal. In the Lead @tillotamashome @neerajkabi and me.”

The film’s story centres around an encounter between two underprivileged people who are trying to find economic opportunities.

Adil is known for his roles in films like “Mukti Bhawan”, “Life Of Pi”, “The Reluctant Fundamentalist” and “English Vinglish”. He was recently seen in the OTT-released film “The Illegal”.

Tillotama has made her mark with roles in films like “Monsoon Weddings”, “Qissa”. “A Death In The Gunj”, and “Hindi Medium”.

Previously, actor Adil Hussain returned in the OTT-released film “The Illegal”, which has garnered praise. He says he finds it strange when people consider money as a factor while judging films.

“I genuinely find it strange and bizarre when people talk about films in numbers. It looks like you are selling toothpaste. Like, ‘Oh you are wearing 50,000 rupee sunglasses!’. Art cannot be quantified that way,” he told IANS.

Adil says there needs to be another way to qualify films. He adds that good films need to be valued more.

“Critics need to find their own language to define art, not in numbers and crores. If marketeers are truly educated, they would be able to sell a good film. They won’t say it’s a good film but we have sold it cheap. What kind of an MBA degree holder are you?” he wonders.

