Actor Adarsh Gourav, who will be seen working with actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, says working with a younger lot brings a fresh perspective and a different thinking to the project.

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ is a unique take on the lives of a current generation who are lost in the digital world. The film is about three friends in Mumbai who are lost in their digital life.

Adarsh Gourav says: “Working with a younger lot brings a fresh perspective and a different thinking to the project. There is enthusiasm on set, an eagerness to learn, and a great understanding.”

“It is such a productive and constructive environment to be in. I have learnt so much from my co-actors over these years and the experience has always been so beautiful,” adds Adarsh Gourav.

Written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti, produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film will be the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh.

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ will release in 2023.

