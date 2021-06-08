Actor Abhimanyu Dassani posted a jaw-dropping workout video in the reels section of Instagram on Monday, and the clip went viral within hours.

The clip captures the actor working out rigorously, with his well-defined muscles stealing the limelight.

“Don’t give up till they know your story,” Abhimanyu Dassani wrote as caption.

Check out the post shared by Abhimanyu Dassani below:

Abhimanyu has been training hard for his film Nikamma. The film also stars Shilpa Shetty and Shirley Setia, who will feature in the song. It is directed by Sabbir Khan.

Dassani will also be seen in Meenakshi Sundereshwar alongside Sanya Malhotra.

Previously, Abhimanyu Dassani said the transformation was challenging.

“I genuinely enjoy this process as an actor but I do this with the help of experts. Transformations are never easy but over the years I have understood what it takes to achieve this. I had read it somewhere and I try to follow it. The only bad workout is the one you didn’t do,” he says.

Abhimanyu has adopted an intense fitness regime since the last three weeks, which includes martial arts and gymnastics that he does for two to three hours a day. He has also been doing heavy weight training.

