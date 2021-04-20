Actress Sanya Malhotra on Monday posted a throwback dance video on Instagram, where she is seen adding a contemporary touch to the song “Radha” from the 2000 film “Lagaan”.

Advertisement

Sanya is seen shaking a leg with her choreographer friend Shazeb Sheikh on the track.

Advertisement

“Hi Sha #throwback,” Sanya Malhotra captioned the image.

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra will be seen in “Love Hostel” alongside Vikrant Massey and “Meenakshi Sundereshwar” with Abhimanyu Dassani.

Sanya’s latest film “Pagglait” released on OTT a while back. In the film, she is Sandhya, a young woman who becomes a widow within a few months of marriage. While the family grieves, Sandhya is unable to bring herself to mourn the death of her husband.

Sanya Malhotra shared a new picture on social media on Tuesday and she looks every inch stunning in the post.

In the Instagram image, Sanya is dressed in an ivory crochet dress with a plunging neckline. The actress is seen flaunting her curly hair and she looks away from the camera.

Sanya Malhotra captioned her post with a sun emoji.

Must Read: When Jeetendra Locked Jaya Prada & Sridevi In A Room To End Their Fight: “We Did Not Speak At All During The Time We Were locked In”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube