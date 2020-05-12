Bollywood and Marathi Industry faced a huge jolt recently as the actor Sai Gundewar passed away. The 42-years-old actor was suffering from Brain cancer and was operated for the same in Los Angeles on February 22, 2019. He took his last breath in the US as only while he was going through post-operative treatment.

Many of his friends took to Twitter to express their grief post his death. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also paid his condolences.

Sai Gundewar was known by the Bollywood audience for his work in films like Aamir Khan’s PK, Rock On, Love Breakups Zindagi, I Me Aur Main & Bazaar. He has done some noticeable work on Indian and American Television with shows like MTV’s Splitsvilla Season 4, Star Plus’ Survivor, America’s popular serials S.W.A.T. Cagney & Lacey, The Orville and The Card. Apart from all this, he was also seen in a lead role in Marathi film A Dot Com Mom. Have a look at his appearance in PK below:

Apart from being an actor, he was also the co-founder of Foodzim i.e. a healthy meal delivery service in Mumbai.

Sai is survived by his wife Sapana Amin and his parents.

May his soul rests in peace!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!