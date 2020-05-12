Rana Daggubati Fans Go Berserk With Excitement As Baahubali Actor Confirms His Relationship With Miheeka Bajaj

Rana Daggubati fans can’t keep calm as they have taken over the Internet to congratulate their favourite actor and his lady love, Miheeka Bajaj. It was this evening when the Baahubali star to social media to confirm his relationship status.

Rana Daggubati shared an adorable picture with Miheeka Baja, along with a caption that read, “And she said Yes :) ❤️#MiheekaBajaj”

In the picture, one gets to see the Tollywood actor smiling for the camera with the love of his life Miheeka Bajaj. Fans of Rana Daggubati have left no stones unturned to wish the lovely couple with adorable and cute wishes.

And she said Yes :) ❤️ says #Ranadaggubati @RanaDaggubati looks like it's going be call for the wedding bell for @RanaDaggubati nd #Miheekabajaj (model) ❤️ Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness." Until then Enjoy your bachalor life both love birds 🐦🐦👩‍❤️‍👩 pic.twitter.com/w3op4CCicr — Nandhupriya (@Nandhuupriya) May 12, 2020

And he broke my heart!💔

On a serious note: I've already fallen for them. They look so adorable together. Congratulations!❤️@RanaDaggubati#RanaDaggubati #MiheekaBajaj https://t.co/IhI57adsez — ..Soma.. (@_MSoma) May 12, 2020

Really Don't know where I am after seeing this

Strucked at a Moment 😬 A Happy news in this Lockdown 💞

Happy for u both ❤❤

And May God bless U both 🙇

Congratulations @RanaDaggubati for ur Future 😘💐#RanaDaggubati 💓 https://t.co/ys7eFHyKxT — Thamarai P®ℹ¥@ ❤💫 (@Darling_priya23) May 12, 2020

On the work front, Baahubai’s Bhallaladeva aka Rana Daggubati who was last seen on the big screen in Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4, has multiple projects under his belt. He had replaced Nana Patekar in the Farhad Samji directorial.

Rana Daggubati will next be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi. The film which was originally slated to release last month has been postponed because of lockdown. Haathi Mere Saathi will also release in Telugu as Aranya, and in Tamil as Kaadan.

Apart from Haathi Mere Saathi, Rana Daggubati will also be seen in the period drama Vairata Parvam opposite Sai Pallavi. The film is been helmed by Venu Udugul. It would be interesting to see how the makers will tackle this entertaining subject making sure to make the film a sure-shot family entertainer.

