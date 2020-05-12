Doctors, Police, Sanitation workers, and other frontline workers have been working non-stop from the past couple of months to assure that we are safe. They have been risking their own lives and wellbeing for us amid coronavirus pandemic. Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi recently came across a heart-touching video where a woman cop from Odisha is seen offering her food and feeding it to a poor, elderly, and mentally challenged woman.

The very video made Chiranjeevi emotional, and at the same time, he made sure to get in touch with the woman cop and express his gratitude for her kind and heartful gesture at these tough times.

Check out the video below:

So delighted to chat with #Shubhasri ji ,the Odisha Cop who cares for citizens like her own.Salute her compassion. @CMO_Odisha @Naveen_Odisha @DGPOdisha pic.twitter.com/15ZURVUITc — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 12, 2020

On the work front, Chiranjeevi who was last seen on the big screen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will next be seen in Koratala Siva’s social actioner, Acharya. The film has gorgeous Kajal Aggarwal opposite Chiranjeevi in lead. Acharya has been currently put on a halt due to ongoing lockdown.

Apart from Acharya, Chiranjeevi also has Telugu remake of Malayalam hit Lucifer under his belt. The film will be helmed by Saaho maker Sujeeth. The political actioner is slated to go on floors later this year.

