#BetheRealManChallenge initiated by Arjun Reddy maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has already been viral following the tasks performed by superstars like Ram Charan, Jr.NTR, Chiranjeevi and many others. A couple of weeks back, it was Vijay Deverakonda’s turn to perform #BetheRealManChallenge. After the completion of his task, the Telugu actor challenged Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan for the same.

However, fans were curious as Dulquer Salmaan didn’t accept the task and complete #BetheRealManChallenge after over two weeks. It was only recently when Dulquer Salmaan took to his Facebook account to explain why he didn’t take the challenge, as he wrote, “Vijay Deverakonda happy birthday chief !!! Hope you have the most special birthday under the circumstances with quality time with family and dear friends even if remotely. I tried shooting your challenge several times but felt I appear bratty ! Haha so rain check this time”

Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda who have shared the same screen space in Nag Ashwin’s Mahanati which has Keerthy Suresh in lead, share a great friendship.

Vijay Deverakonda who was last seen on the big screen in Kranti Madhav’s World Famous Lover has a big project under his belt in the form of Fighter. The film that is helmed by Puri Jagganadh has Ananya Panday as the leading lady.

Fighter has been put on hold amid lockdown. The Vijay Deverakonda starrer will release in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages. The action drama is bankrolled by Karan Johar and Charmee Kaur.

About Dulquer Salmaan, the Mollywood superstar has a big release later this year in the form of a crime thriller, Kurup.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!