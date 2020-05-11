Thalapathy Vijay fans can’t contain their excitement following the popularity that their favourite star has abroad. It was only recently when music composer Anirudh Ravichander of Vijay’s much-anticipated film Master took to Twitter handle to share a video straight from the UK.

Anirudh Ravichander along with the video had a caption that read, “#VaathiComing following #SocialDistancing”

The video has residents grooving to the beats of Vaathi Coming from Thalapathy Vijay’s Master. The residents can be seen dancing their hearts out by following proper social distancing.

The video has already gone viral on the Internet, all thanks to the mass fan following of Thalapathy Vijay. Talking about Master, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer which was initially slated to release on 9th April, has been postponed due to the lockdown, following the COVID-19 pandemic. However, new release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is an action thriller which has Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist. Master has Malayalam actress Malavika Mohanan as the film’s leading lady. So far the posters, and music album of Master has been very well appreciated by fans all across the globe.

The film helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj will get a Pan India release, as it will hit the big screens in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu languages.

