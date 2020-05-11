Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence has been making headlines for all the right reasons. Laxmmi Bomb director has been ensuring to help those in need amid lockdown, with contributions to various corona relief funds.

Raghava Lawrence, apart from his work is also known for his helping nature. Yesterday he took to his Twitter handle to thank Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay and Music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The filmmaker thanked the duo for helping in granting a wish of a physically challenged boy named Tansen to play his favourite track from the much anticipated Master in front of Thalapathy Vijay and Anirudh Ravichander.

Raghava Lawrence’s note read, “Yesterday I posted about Tansen, A boy from my physically abled group who played a song from master and I kept a request to nanban vijay and Anirudh sir. Last night I spoke to nanban vijay, At once the lockdown gets over he asked me to bring that boy to play the song in front of him and Anirudh sir also immediately considered his wish and told he will make him play in his musical.”

“My Big thanks to nanban vijay and Anirudh sir for making his dream come true. Service is god,” Raghava Lawrence added.

My Big thanks to Nanban Vijay and Anirudh sir @actorvijay @anirudhofficial pic.twitter.com/ZULMRngOaf — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) May 10, 2020

Prior to Lockdown, Raghava Lawrence had been busy with his dream Hindi project Laxmmi Bomb with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in lead. But with the pandemic, industries have come to a stand still and shootings have been stopped.

