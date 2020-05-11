National award-winning producer Dil Raju took wedding vows for the second time last night at a private ceremony held at a temple in Nizamabad, Telangana. Amid the ongoing lockdown due to Coronavirus, the producer only had his family members and a handful of close friends in attendance. The producer chose not to invite his superstar friend from the Telugu film industry and opted to keep it short and simple.

Reportedly, Dil Raju’s daughter Hanshita Reddy from his first wife has supervised all formalities of her dad’s second marriage. For those unversed, his first wife Anita passed away in 2017 following cardiac arrest.

Pictures of Dil Raju and his wife Tejaswini’s picture has been going viral on the Internet. As fans shared the pictures on Twitter alongwith adorable wishes for the newly married couple.

Wishing the Couple immense Happiness May they revive all the best moments..!!! 🎉#DilRaju #Tejaswini pic.twitter.com/z2KI177j2g — Sreedhar Sri (@SreedharSri4u) May 11, 2020

#DilRaju Marriage happened at Venkata swamy temple, nizamabad yesterday night. pic.twitter.com/zGUYtDNufN — unis (@Unis100) May 11, 2020

##DilRaju's wedding last night in Nizamabad. Congratulations to the happy couple. pic.twitter.com/cQGpktEJTv — Karthikeyan (@Karthik96340226) May 11, 2020

On the work front, Dil Raju has bankrolled some big projects in the form of Shahid Kapoor’s Bollywood sports-drama Jersey, Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu courtroom drama Vakeel Saab, Nani’s action thriller ‘V‘ and also Allu Arjun’s Icon.

