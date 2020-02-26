Aamir Khan To Make His Digital Debut With THIS Amazon Prime Show?

Aamir Khan is the ultimate perfectionist that we have in Bollywood. The actor owns the Bollywood space and is now shifting his focus towards the digital world. Buzz is that the actor will soon make his digital debut with Amazon Prime.

Aamir Khan has always expressed his love for the digital space and has now found the right project to make a debut with. A source revealed to Mid Day that the Amazon Prime show that Aamir will be working on is going to be a ‘multi-series magnum opus’.

The source also added, “Aamir’s team of writers has conceptualised and developed the material. It was recently pitched to the heads of the streaming giant, who have been keen to collaborate with the superstar and looking for a project that is worthy of him. The show is a human interest drama.”

However, no official statement about the same has been given yet. Earlier, reports suggested that Aamir will be making his digital debut with the show titled Mahabharat but it looks like this magnum-opus will be his debut show.

Talking about the same, the source told, “No, this is a new series. Mahabharat is also in development, but that will happen at a later stage. For now, there are three well-rounded ideas that are being worked upon.” Well, this surely is great news for all Aamir Khan fans.

Apart from this, Aamir will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film marks Aamir’s third collaboration with Kareena Kapoor Khan after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump which featured Tom Hanks. The film is slated to release during the time of Christmas this year.

