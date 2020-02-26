Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma’s Gangster Drama A Remake Of Marathi Film Mulshi Pattern?

A few days ago, it was learnt that Salman Khan and his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, are to share the screen space for the very first time in a gangster drama. Dabangg star is once again said to step in the cop’s shoes but in a bit different avatar.

The same reports also stated that Salman Khan will be seen playing a Sikh cop, while Aayush Sharma will portray the character of a gangster. Now, the latest piece of news regarding the same yet-untitled untitled project is that it is a Hindi remake of 2018 Marathi blockbuster, Mulshi Pattern.

Directed by Pravin Tarde, Mulshi Pattern depicts the story of landlords and farmers in Mulshi taluka of Pune, who sold their lands at frugal rates during the age of economic liberalization, and later found themselves in a plight of poverty and crime. Mulshi Pattern featured Upendra Limaye in a cop role, while Om Bhutkar played gangster.

A report by Filmfare confirms the same as, “After Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern emerged as a hit a couple of years ago, director Pravin Tarde had kept a special screening of the movie for Arbaaz and Salman Khan. Both had liked the movie as the concept is topical and involved farmers. They were keen to do a Hindi remake but buzz is that Salman only recently acquired the remake rights of Mulshi Pattern and will make an announcement soon. But instead of Pravin Tarde, Abhiraj Minawala will be directing the remake.”

