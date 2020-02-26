Anurag Kashyap On #DelhiBurning At Thappad Screening: “Half Problems Will Solve If Home Minister Amit Shah Apologises”

Ever since the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been announced, the country is in a turmoil. Although a section of the country warmly welcomed it, the other half has been protesting for a long while now. All of this has even led to violence in Delhi’s Jamia University, and the latest misshapen is being witnessed at Ashok Nagar, located in the capital region. Here’s what filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has to say about it.

Various actors starting from Swara Bhasker, Richa Chaddha, Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Taapsee Pannu amongst others have earlier raised their voice against the JNU violence. In fact celebs including Farhan Akhtar and sister Zoya Akhtar were spotted at protests in Mumbai too. Now, at the screening of Taapsee’s film, Thappad, Kashyap has said that the home minister Amit Shah shall apologize.

At the screening attended by media persons, Anurag Kashyap was asked about the on-going #DelhiBurning incident. To this, the filmmaker said, “Duniya mai humari aadhi problems solve ho jaayenge agar home minister sorry bol de toh.. kitni problems solve ho jaayenge.”

(Half of our problems in the world will be solved if Home Minister (Amit Shah) says sorry)

This was received by applause from the audiences there.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the Sacred Games maker has spoken against the PM Modi led government and their actions.

“The CAA/CAB is not going anywhere. It is impossible for them to take it back because for them, that would mean defeat. This government views everything in terms of victory and defeat. Such is their ego that even if everything gets burned to ashes, Modi can never be wrong. Because illiterate people are like that,” he had previously tweeted.

