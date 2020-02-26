Thalapathy 65: Post Master, Thalapathy Vijay & Lokesh Kanagaraj To Team Again For Yet Another Film?

From the past few weeks, there have been speculations doing rounds about filmmakers A R Murugadoss, Vetrimaaran, Magizh Thirumeni, and Sudha Kongra being the lead contenders to direct Thalapathy Vijay’s next i.e Thalapathy 65.

Now, the latest buzz that has been doing rounds all across social media sites is, there are possibilities that Thalapathy Vijay who is currently shooting for his Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master, may team up with the director again for Thalapathy 65.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

Talking about Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagraj’s Master, the action thriller happens to be one of the big upcoming and most awaited releases down south this year.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer also has Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi in a key role, as the latter in the action thriller will be seen in a character with grey shades.

With Master, it is for the first time where the trio of Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Lokesh Kanagaraj have teamed up for a project. The final portions of the action thriler is currently being filmed in Chennai.

In Master, cine-goers will get to see Thalapathy Vijay as a college professor.

So far the posters and the first track Kutti Story, which has been crooned by Thalapathy Vijay has been well received by the audience.

Master also has Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar along with others in key roles.

Music for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Master will hit big screens this Summer on 9th April.

