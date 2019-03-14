Aamir Khan Is Clueless About Kangana Ranaut Being Upset With Him

Kangana Ranaut aka Bollywood’s ‘Queen‘, who is currently riding high on the accolades of her film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, is known for her bold and outspoken nature. Recently, she took a dig at celebs like Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt for not promoting and supporting her film.

Accusing Aamir, Kangana earlier said that, “When Aamir called me for Dangal, Secret Superstar, I went all the way to Ambani’s house. Dangal, for me, was a film about women empowerment. But they don’t have time for any of my trails. I have two-three films coming up, but I don’t expect people to write about them.”

Talking about how Alia messaged when she needed her support, Kangana said, “These girls send me their trailers like Alia (Bhatt) sent me the trailer of Raazi and said, ‘Please watch it’. For me, it was not a Karan Johar film or Alia film, for me, it was a film on Sehmat Khan, the girl who has given her everything to the country. I have reached out to them. When I saw Raazi trailer, I called Alia and Meghna (Gulzar), I spoke to each one of them for half an hour. But no response from anyone. This is a very strange sort of a racket. I don’t know what they are threatened by.”

Today, during the birthday celebration with media, Aamir was asked if Kangana has wished him considering she is upset with him, to which he said, “Oh she was upset with me? Why? She hasn’t told me this. When I will meet, I will ask her.”

