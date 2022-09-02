Aamir Khan Holidays In San Francisco Post Laal Singh Chaddha's Debacle, Pic Goes Viral

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, whose latest release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ tanked at the box office, is currently holidaying in San Francisco.

Earlier media reports claimed that the superstar is on a two-month break and is holidaying in the US. He will start his next film after he is back in Mumbai following his break.

A picture of Aamir Khan doing the rounds on social media shows that the actor is currently not in the country.

The photograph has been shared by a fan named Natasha on Twitter, where the two are seen posing for a selfie.

She captioned the image: “Yesterday in unexpected unbelievable I’m still unwell twists.”

yesterday in unexpected unbelievable i’m still unwell twists pic.twitter.com/gei8LgJ4Fu — natasha (@nmasc_) August 29, 2022

In the image, Aamir Khan is seen flaunting a salt and pepper look. He looks dapper dressed in a navy blue full-sleeved T-shirt. He has a sweater tied around his waist and is seen carrying a beige-coloured cross bag. He kept it casual and completed his look with spectacles.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha‘, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, is a remake of the Hollywood film ‘Forest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks.

