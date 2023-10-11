Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his daughter Ira Khan have urged people to seek therapy whenever they are in need. They shared the message on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Tuesday through a video.

On Tuesday, Aamir’s production house, Aamir Khan Productions, shared a video of the superstar and his daughter highlighting the importance of therapy in the modern world.

Aamir Khan and Ira Khan also revealed that they’ve been benefiting from therapy for many years.

In the video, Aamir Khan explained that seeking therapy is very normal; it’s akin to seeking help from a doctor, teacher, or carpenter, as they’re an expert in their field.

Ira Khan then says in the video: “Similarly, if we ever need help with our mental or emotional health, we should seek help, with the same ease and lack of hesitation, from someone who’s trained and is a professional.”

The actor added: “My daughter Ira and me have been reaping the benefits of therapy for years. If you also feel like you’re going through mental or emotional issues, you can seek a trained professional’s help. There’s no shame in that. All the best (sic).”

Here’s the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

