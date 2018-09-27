Aamir Khan As Gulshan Kumar In Mogul? These Pictures REVEAL Everything

Reports around late ‘Music Mogul’ Gulshan Kumar’s biopic has been creating buzz ever since its announcement in July this year. Earlier, it was Akshay Kumar who was supposed to play the lead but he left the project over script issues. While it was known that Aamir Khan’s production house was involved in the project, what if we say Aamir Khan seems to be doing more than just producing?

Last night at Ranbir Kapoor’s house, we saw Aamir Khan along with filmmaker Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt spend a gala time, but there’s more than just the get-together that caught our attention. Aamir Khan unlike usual, looked chubby and the actor seem to have gained a lot of weight. As far as we know, the superstar would never go onto gaining pounds without a motive behind. Also, while the makers are gearing up for Gulshan Kumar’s biopic, the lead actor playing the Mogul hasn’t been announced yet. At the same time, Aamir’s looks pretty much resemble Gulshan Ji.

Aamir Khan today made an appearance at the trailer launch of his upcoming movie, Thugs Of Hindostan and his looks only made our doubt more clear. While we’re not mentioning any further, but Aamir Khan fans must have already understood our hints. Celebrations on the way? Only time will tell as there is no official announcement yet

T-Series earlier took to their official Twitter account to announce the release date.

#AamirKhanProduction & T-Series are happy to announce Christmas 2019 as the release date for the biopic on #GulshanKumar, written and directed by @subkapoor. Filming to begin early next year.#BhushanKumar #TeamAKP @aamir_khan @TSeries — TSeries (@TSeries) July 26, 2018

“Aamir Khan Production and T-Series are happy to announce Christmas 2019 as the release date for the biopic on Gulshan Kumar, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. Filming to begin early next year,” T-Series tweeted.

The biopic will be titled Mogul and depicts the story of the late singer Gulshan Kumar.