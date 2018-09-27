Amitabh Bachchan & Katrina Kaif Are Upset With Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor For This Reason!

Yesterday, the most powerful and blockbuster picture was shared by Karan Johar on his Instagram account. The picture featured Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar. These superstars were spotted at the pre-launch trailer launch party of Thugs Of Hindostan at Ranbir’s new bachelor pad.

View this post on Instagram The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever!!!!!❤️😘😘😘😘 A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Sep 26, 2018 at 1:35pm PDT

Karan had captioned the image, “The Biggest Blockbuster.” But what caught our attention was that both Big B and Katrina were not invited at this party even after being a pivotal part of TOH.

Today, the whole cast of Thugs Of Hindostan were present at the trailer launch event. One of the journalists asked Aamir about the most viral picture on the internet today and how was it, to which Big B promptly expressed his grief and said, “We are sad that we were not called for the party. Katrina Kaif and I were talking about it, before demoralising us, he should have told us (about the gathering). We were upset that we were not called.”

Talking about the night, the Ghajini actor said, “Bas hum kabhi kabhi milte hai, maja aata hai.”

Further, Big B went on to say how depressed Katrina and he were because of that party. He continued, “You have asked the most important question. Katrina is really there with me on this and we are deeply depressed because we were not invited. We are going to hold it against you, Aamir, Ranbir and everyone.”

Haha, now that’s Big B’s perfect on point sense of humour!