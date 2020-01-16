’83: Kapil Dev Spills Beans Over Casting Of The Film & His Daughter Amiya Dev’s Plans To Join Bollywood

Ranveer Singh’s ’83 has become the talk of the town and the makers are also making sure that the buzz stays on to the maximum. Meanwhile, Ranveer will be seen playing the iconic cricketer Kapil Dev in the film. And now the legend himself has spilled beans over the project and also spoke fondly about Ranveer and the bond they have created in the process of the film.

’83 is based on India’s iconic win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup and is directed by Kabir Khan. Recently Kapil Dev himself in an interview with Bollywood Life shared some anecdotes from the sets and how excited Ranveer was to listen to the stories.

He said, “Ranveer Singh is full of life. He plays cricket quite well. When we were together, he would keep on asking me stories of that era, how it was like with the team, the camaraderie and so on. He wanted to get into the mood.”

The film stars an ensemble which also includes Deepika Padukone, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Hardy Sandhu as well. Kapil also revealed that as far as casting was concerned. “It was totally the producer’s decision. Whatever inputs we gave it was on the story level,” says the legendary cricketer.

For the unversed, while the film stands to be a huge project, Kapil’s daughter Amiya Dev has also worked on the film as an Assistant Director. When asked if she has plans to join Bollywood, he said, “See, I don’t know. She wanted to do something on a project basis and that’s how she got on board. Kabir Khan was like she can work on the film. As of now, she has not spoken about her desire to be a filmmaker or join Bollywood. She is studying right now. Once she completes her studies, she might make a decision. That’s when we will come to know what she wants.”

’83 is set to hit the big screens on April 10, 2020.

