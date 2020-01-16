WHAT! Saif Ali Khan Goes To The Same Club As His Sons Taimur & Ibrahim

Saif Ali Khan is on a promotional spree for his upcoming release, Jawaani Jaaneman. It was during one of the promotional events that Saif was asked one the most hilarious questions that can ever be asked. A certain reporter ask Saif is he ever goes clubbing with his sons Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan or not. And witty as always, Saif had the most epic reply.

The Cocktail actor replied saying, “Well, Taimur and I often go to the same club. And we often like the same girl. But then I pick him up and send him home. Ibrahim is a bit bigger than me, so I don’t know if I can do that. So you know, it balances out. I think I will leave girls in pubs to Ibrahim and stay home and read to Taimur. I’m an old man now, I am just pretending to be cool.”

Well, the response is defiantly going to leave you in splits. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Om Raut’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

Saif is now gearing up for the release of Jawaani Jaaneman on the 31st of January, 2020. The film directed by Nitin Kakkar and it also stars Tabu. The film marks the Bollywood debut of yet another star kid, Alaya F. Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi.

Jawaani Jaaneman will see Saif play the character of a 40-year-old man who does not want to accept or behave his age. He is however forced to do so after he realizes that he is a father to a 20 something young girl whose mother is Tabu!

