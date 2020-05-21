3 Idiots: When Boman Irani Recommended Late Irrfan Khan For ‘Virus’ But Rajkumar Hirani REJECTED The Proposal

Irrfan Khan left us all a while ago and we are still not over the news. He has left us with a void that can’t be fulfilled anytime soon. He hasn’t only done incredible work in Bollywood but also in Hollywood including films like Life Of Pi, Jurassic World and Slumdog Millionaire. His co-actor Boman Irani from Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota revealed a huge revelation, which might surprise one and all.

Talking to an online portal, Boman Irani revealed that he recommended Irrfan Khan for the role of Virus from 3 Idiots. Virus aka Viru Sahastrabudhhe was played by Boman himself in the film and is one of the best roles of his career to date.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Boman Irani said, “There was a lot of love and respect for a co-actor, a colleague, I stated take Irrfan for 3 Idiots. I stated I believe he can be very good in that function. As no matter what he does, he does it beautifully. However, Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) stated that he’s too young after which I requested that am I too previous after which we laughed on it and went on to work on the character to make it somewhat totally different.”

Boman Irani and Irrfan Khan had earlier work together in Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota back in 2006, and also had Ayesha Takia as the female lead of the film. The two have been great friends ever since and enjoyed watching each other’s work.

Irrfan Khan died as a legend and will always be remembered for his contribution to Hindi Cinema.

