Arjun Kapoor Opens Up On Coping With Mom’s Demise: “Had Not Touched Her Room For 6 Years….”

Arjun Kapoor has often spoken about how deep a void his mother’s death has caused in his life. The actor’s mother and Boney Kapoor’s first wife Mona Shourie’s passed away just a few days before Arjun’s big-screen debut. And he says that despite all these years, he cannot help but feel the void of his mother.

Arjun Kapoor had recently shared a heartbreaking post on Mother’s Day, where he said he envied all those who had the privilege of going home to their mothers. Now in his latest interaction with ZOOM, the Aurangzeb actor has said that there was a time when he did not want to accept the reality of his mother’s demise.

Arjun Kapoor was quoted saying, “Something that I can share now….we had not touched her room for six years. But then the point is, it’s not a normal thing to do, have one room completely locked up forever when you don’t have a place in the house right? But it’s just that for me and Anshula, this house is her…So every day I go out make people happy, make myself happy, work, act in movie, celebrate being a star and there’s love and selfies, mazza aa raha hai, shooting kar rahe ho, your living the dream job. And then when you come back home, and I can’t tell her what I did. So it just feels like incomplete. Whatever I do in my life, that void will stay forever.”

Arjun Kapoor has often taken to his social media handle to express how deeply he misses his mother day after day. He further told Zoom that losing his mother was like breaking his backbone completely. “How does one deal with a parent’s loss? I don’t know. It’s been eight years (since his mother passed away) but I am still not an expert on dealing with it. It’s not like I can give you any kind of take on it because every day is a new struggle. It’s like your backbone is broken and they tell you to walk.”

While we cannot relate to Arjun Kapoor’s pain, losing one’s mother is certainly the worst thing that can happen to a person, no matter what age you are!

