Karan Aanand Says He Is Enjoying The Lockdown & His Reason Will Make You Think!

Actor Karan Aanand, who has worked in films like “Baby”, “Kick”, “Rangeela Raja” and “Lupt”, says he has started enjoying the lockdown.

“I have realised a fact that if we don’t take the lockdown positively then we might have chances of facing depression. Thus, I have started enjoying lockdown,” he declared.

Karan says it’s a good time to enjoy being at home and explore hidden talents.

“It’s a great time to enjoy our passions being at home and explore the hidden skills inside us.” Karan Aanand is keeping himself busy by meditating and doing yoga.

“I’m enjoying meditation, yoga and following a healthy diet. I’m also practicing acts to improve myself as an actor. (I am) Cooking and learning household. The lockdown has made me self dependent,” he said.

Karan Aanand also says he wants to face the camera as soon as possible. “It’s a loss, too. Financially many people are suffering. Many are away from family and the disease is harming us in different ways. So, I wish the happy days return. As an actor I want to be in front of a camera,” he said.

