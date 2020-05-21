Shehnaaz Gill became a national sensation after her stint in the Salman Khan hosted reality show, Bigg Boss 13. But this time it is her father, Santokh Singh aka Sukh Pradhan, who has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons now.

Santokh Singh has been booked by the Jalandhar Police for allegedly raping a 40-year-old woman. Yes, as shocking as this sounds, it has happened! A certain report in Dainik Bhaskar has stated that Shehnaaz Gill’s father has been accused by a 40-year-old woman of raping her at gunpoint.

Further, the report stated that the victim had a tiff with her boyfriend of Lakki Sandhu alias Randhir Singh Sandhu for the last 12 years. However, after the couple had a tiff the previous night, Lakki went to stay at Santokh Singh’s house.

On 14 May at around 5.30 pm, the victim drove to Singh’s residence to meet her bf. Shehnaaz’s father was waiting for her outside his house and asked her to take a seat in his car claiming that he would take her to meet her BF. The victim has accused Santok Singh of raping her near Rohi Bridge in his car at gunpoint.

It is also being stated that Santokh Singh threatened to kill the victim if she told anyone or filed a police complaint. Reportedly, the accused and Shehnaaz Gill’s father is missing ever since! There is no word from Shehnaaz Gill or anyone from the family so far.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen alongside Sidharth Shukla in the music video Bhula Dunga.

