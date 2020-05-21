Ronit Roy & Mona Singh’s Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 Is Coming; Expect Triple The Excitement

“Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain”, which stars Ronit Roy, Gurdip Kohli Punjj, Mona Singh and Apurva Agnihotri, is returning with season 3 on June 6.

“The first two seasons of ‘Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain’ were very exciting to shoot and I took great pleasure in portraying the role of Rohit Mehra,” said Ronit.

“The third season of KKHH has turned out to be quite a spectacular journey for me as I discovered different shades of Rohit Mehra which maybe existed in his deepest emotions. I have no doubt that the audience will feel the same,” Ronit added.

The second season saw the three protagonists (Gurdip, Mona, and Ronit) standing at different crossroads in their lives. Rohit (Ronit) has been shattered and angry with his love never being enough for Ananya (Mona) and Poonam (Gurdip). While Poonam sets out on her journey to find herself and love once again, Ananya chose to concentrate on her dreams and ambitions.

The ALTBalaji and ZEE5 web series ended with Ananya getting to know of Poonam and Rohit’s intimate night and hence walking out of Rohit’s life.

