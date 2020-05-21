After “Baahubali ko kisne mara?” if there has been one question that’s breaking the internet, it’s “Mirzapur 2 kab aayega?”. The much-awaited sequel to Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey’s crime drama is making just the right amount of buzz on social media.

On the other hand, Made In Heaven, too, was critically acclaimed at least from its set of the target audience. This is also set to get a sequel. As per recent rumours both Mirzapur 2 and Made In Heaven 2, is set to receive budget-cuts due to the current global situation.

Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment is overlooking both the Mirzapur 2and Made In Heaven 2 and they’ve stepped in to clarify the rumours. They recently posted a statement to address all the rumours.

Their statement read: “There has been a great deal of speculation doing the rounds since the weekend about budget cuts on Amazon Originals produced by Excel Media. We would like to clarify that these assumptions are not true. They have been great partners and we continue to collaborate with them on multiple shows.”

A couple of days, even The Family Man makers Raj & DK also said a similar thing in their tweet: “We have been getting calls about the news that we are facing budget cuts on The Family Man (2). We have NOT been asked to cut budgets on either this show or any of our upcoming shows. In fact, we have finished the shoot on TFM, so the topic of budget cuts is not even relevant.”

