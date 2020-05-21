Mollywood superstar Mohanlal who turned 60 today has been showered with love and adorable messages from his fans all across. For the veteran actor’s fans and admirers, his birthday is no less than a festival, as they have been trending #HappyBirthdayMohanlal since last evening online.

Apart from his birthday, the news of five times National award-winning actor collaborating with Jeetu Joseph for Drishyam 2, the sequel of 2013 released Drishyam has also doubled their excitement.

In an interview with timesofindia.com, Jeetu Joseph confirmed that Drishyam 2’s script has been finalized. The Mohanlal starrer will go on floors after lockdown. The filmmaker also stated that the sequel will be filmed with proper precautionary measures with lesser crew members.

In Drishyam 2, Mohanlal will be essaying the role of Georgekutty, the character which he played in the original, and actress Meena who played the actor’s wife too will be playing the same character which she portrayed in Drishyam. However, the makers are also planning to rope in fresh faces for the remaining characters in the film.

Drishyam which released in 2013 was one of the biggest hits of that year in the Malayalam film industry. The Mohanlal starrer was also the first Malayalam film to garner 50 crores at the box office.

