Prabhas 21: Will The Baahubali Star Romance Alia Bhatt In The Upcoming Period Drama?

Post the thunderous success of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, Prabhas has not just become a national heartthrob, but also one of the most sought after actors of Indian cinema. So is the case with star kid Alia Bhatt owing to her exceptionally brilliant filmography. Well, just imagine the magic these two actors would create if there were to be a collaboration between them!

Now if the industry grapevine is anything to go by, it looks like the wait will be over very soon! It is a known fact that Prabhas might soon collaborate with director Nag Ashwin for his next release. The film, which is a pan India period drama has already created a lot of buzz ever since its announcement.

Taking the excitement several notches higher are reports hinting at Nag bringing Alia Bhatt as the leading lady for the film. Yes you read that! The film that has been titled Prabhas 21 by fans of the actor is reportedly being made on a whopping 400 crore budget and Nag is very keen on having Alia Bhatt on board.

A certain report on a regional portal further states that Nag Ashwin is planning to meet Alia Bhatt himself for a narration once the lockdown is lifted. Meanwhile currently Prabhas is prepping for his next directed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar alongside Pooja Hegde. While Alia Bhatt is all set to make her debut down South with SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR.

While we are more than excited to see Prabhas and Alia Bhatt share screen space in a period drama, do let us know your thoughts on the same in our comments section below.

