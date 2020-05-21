Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been making headlines lately but not for pleasant reasons. The Kick actor’s wife, Aaliya Siddiqui revealed that she has sent a legal notice to the actor over WhatsApp. The duo has been married for 10 years now.

But what was more shocking was Aaliya Siddiqui’s accusations on Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his entire family including brother Shamaz of mental and physical torture. Amidst all this, were fresh rumours of Aaliya dating a mystery man. But deciding to put a stop to all rumours around her and marriage, Aaliya has stated that she will soon be making her Twitter debut to reveal a lot of shocking facts.

A statement released by Aaliya earlier today reads, “In able to protect his own wrongs, Nawazuddin and his team are trying to attack my reputation. I will show the world what is the truth behind the whole thing. My simplicity is not my weakness. Do follow me on Twitter and I shall be disclosing some shocking facts.”

Meanwhile, another Twitter handle that is being operated by the name of Aaliya Siddiqui has shared a couple of tweets that read, “This is Aliya Siddiqui. I am forced to put the truth concerning me on Twitter so that there is no miscommunication. Let the truth not be silenced by misuse and abuse of power. Truth cannot be bought or be manipulated with.”

The second tweet that is being used under Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife’s name reads, “To begin with, let me clarify that I am not into ‘ANY RELATIONSHIP’ with any MAN; and any media report which make such claims, are absolutely false. It appears that some section of the media have manipulated with my photograph to make such ridiculous claims to divert attention.”

After all the allegations of mental and physical torture made by Aaliya Siddiqui, we wonder what’s more to come. Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ghoomketu recently premiered on the digital streaming platform ZEE5.

