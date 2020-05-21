Amitabh Bachchan Proves Yet Again Why He’s The COOLEST Grandpa To Be Around! See The Pic

Star of the Millenium, Amitabh Bachchan is one great example of reverse ageing. Despite being of 77, the legendary actor is showing no signs of slowing down. Well, he is getting paid off for his disciplined and healthy lifestyle. Apart from his lifestyle, his social media game too is something to look out for.

Just a few hours ago, Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture on Instagram. He is looking surprisingly cool in the picture along with grandson Agastya Nanda. The cool grandpa and Agastya are lifting a dumbbell in a mirror selfie. One must say, Big B is definitely looking much more energetic and younger for his age.

Take a look at the picture:

Amitabh Bachchan captioned the image as, “Fight .. fight the fit .. fit the fight .. reflective mirrors , laterally inverted imagery .. and the inspiration with Grandson.”

Meanwhile, yesterday he shared a post urging people to let go of bitterness. “Ayie man me kisi kone me kisi ke bare me padi kadwahat ko quarantine kare kya pata koi rishta ventilator par jaane se ruk jaye (Let’s quarantine the bitterness lying in some corner of our mind. Who knows, this way we might prevent a relationship from being put on a ventilator),” Big B wrote.

On the film front, the veteran actor will be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in Shoojit Sircar’s “Gulabo Sitabo“, which will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

