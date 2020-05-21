Vidyut Jammwal Teaches A Life Saving Hack With A Cigarette Butt

Actor Vidyut Jammwal has given a quirky tutorial on how a cigarette butt can be turned into a weapon to cuts things like lemons and oranges. The action hero shared the trick on Instagram.

“Today we are doing a cooking special… I recently went to… where things are done differently, for example if you have a lemon or something, and you’re trekking or somewhere where you are unable to cut it with a knife. So how’d you do it? One of the ways, which I have figured out, in my opinion is quite spectacular and is very different. Why is it said ‘cigarette smoking is injurious to health?’ because it can cut you,” Vidyut says in the video.

He is then seen using the burning filter of a cigarette to deftly cut the lemon!

“We can use a lot of things as weapons, and martial arts teaches us,” he explained.

“It’s a hack and I think you can use a lot of things so that you can cut a lemon. We have cut a lot of things like lemons and oranges. You can use cigarettes sometimes for the benefits mankind too,” he said.

Vidyut will next be seen in “Khuda Hafiz“, a romantic movie.

Directed by Faruk Kabir, the romantic-action-thriller co-stars Shivaleeka Oberoi, who recently made her debut in “Yeh Saali Aashiqui”, opposite late Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri.

The film is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Murlidhar Chhatwani. It will be distributed pan-India by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Panorama Films.

