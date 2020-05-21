Esha Deol has shared a video capturing the emotional moment of vidai. The video of her wedding is from eight years ago.

Esha could be seen carrying out ‘vidai’ rituals like throwing rice while walking away for her new home with husband Bharat Tahkhtani. She hugs her parents Dharmendra and mother Hema Malini, who are in tears.

Her sister Ahana, standing close by, cries too.

“#memoriesforlife Thanks & best wishes to u my dear @badalrajacompany ! U are fantastic at his job,” Esha Deol wrote, remembering to thank the wedding’s photo and video organisers.

Check out veteran actor Dharmendra sobbing at daughter’s vidai below:

Esha Deol got married to husband Bharat Takhtani in June, 2012.

Meanwhile, recently the actress has come up with a quirky fashion idea that can be followed during the lockdown.

Esha Deol shared a photo on Instagram where she can be seen wearing a formal top along with a pair of sweatpants. She did an online meeting wearing this outfit because the others wouldn’t be able to see the lower part of her body!

