Today is the 13th anniversary of November 26, 2008, terror attacks in Mumbai that shook the nation to the core. The wounds of the deadly terror attack are still afresh in the minds of all the people who lost their loved ones. Popular Bollywood actor Ashish Chowdhry also lost his loved one.

A group of 10 members of the terror organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba conducted a series of merciless terror attacks in the financial capital of India. A total of 175 people were killed, and more than 300 people were severely wounded in the massacre.

Bollywood actor Ashish Chowdhry, who is well known for playing the role Boman in Dhamaal and Double Dhamaal, had lost his sister, Monica and his brother-in-law, Ajit Chhabria, during the 26/11 terror attacks. Every year he pays respects to his sister and brother in law, but also to all the brave officers who lost their lives saving the lives of people during the Mumbai terror attacks.

Last year, he even took to his Instagram handle and had shared three memorable pictures with his sister from their memory lane. He penned a heartbreaking note in the caption that reads, “Not a day completes without you, Mona… I miss Jiju and you every day… Just keep looking at me as I do even now.. Coz you make me stronger until today.. Just like we laughed and played together everyday, you still stand right beside me each moment, each second.. And that makes me breathe right even today.”

Following their demise, Ashish Chowdhry took full responsibility for their children, Kanishq and Ananaya. Talking to Hindustan Times, he also opened up about taking care of all the five kids during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’ve always maintained that I’m a father of five. I keep telling them that this may not be the worst, and it’s not that anything will not come after this. We’ve to be prepared, whether it is death, accident, natural calamity or pandemic, we have to overcome it. We, as a family, have gone through worse in our life, especially being victims of terror attacks. We’ve gone through way too much in life for my kids to realise that this is not an issue that can’t be handled,” he said.

For the unversed, the Dhamaal actor is also married to Samita Bangargi and they are blessed with three children Agasthya, Salara, and Sammah.

