Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is hoping to make a blockbuster cinema return with his new project Antim: The Final Truth. Recently the actor along with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma arrived on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, where he took a jab at one of the contestants calling him a weird person and leaving everyone laughing out loud!

Check out the reason why Bollywood’s bhai ended up saying such a thing to the contestant.

The said scene was shown via a video clip uploaded by one of the Sa Re Ga Ma’s judges, Vishal Dadlani on his Instagram account. In the clip, we see fans welcoming Salman Khan with a standing ovation. The video continues showing the Bollywood actor singing his song “Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka” from “Maine Pyar Kiya” along with the contestants.

After this, we see one of the contestants Dipaayan Banerjee revealing something to Salman Khan, by saying that, “maine break-up k baad tattoo karaya hai (I made a tattoo post my break-up)” showing his arm to the Dabangg actor. When shocked Salman asked “Kitne saal hogaye woh aapke haath pe hain (How many years has it been)?” The contestant replied by saying, “8-9 saal (years).”

Hearing this, Salman was left all awkward and he replied by saying, “Tum ajeeb hi kism ke (pause) insaan ho (You are a strange person).” The whole audience including judges Vishal, Himesh Reshammiya, and Shankar Mahadevan were left in splits by his spontaneous reply!

Sharing the video on his social media Vishal Dadlani captioned the post by writing, “Tum ajeeb hi kism ke (you’re weird)…..WHAT now!?? Only @beingsalmankhan could tell it like it is! Grab your (popcorn emoji) and get Ready! Kyunki suron ke manch par masti ka tadka lagaane aa rahe hain (On the music platform some fun will be added by), none other than #SalmanKhan.”

On the work front Salman Khan will now be seen in Antim: The Final Truth, along with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He will also be seen in his most anticipated and upcoming film, Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.

