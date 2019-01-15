10,000 Square Feet Gym! Just One Of Those Things You Get If You’re Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan is one of those actors in Bollywood, who never compromise on his fitness. No matter how much the busy schedule is, the actor hardly skips his workout. Now as per the reports, a huge gym has been set up for Salman in the film city, Goregaon, where the final schedule of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat is been shot.

As reported by Mid-Day, producers Atul Agnihotri and Nikhil Namat, have built a gym covering an area of about 10,000 square feet near the film city, to make sure that Salman keeps his lean look intact for Bharat.

Sources close to the daily stated, “Since Salman did not want to travel to Goregaon from Bandra daily, he moved to a location near the set. He asked for a huge gym to be made on the set itself, with the equipment from his own line, Being Human. It’s a state-of-the-art gym, which has all the latest workout gear hand-picked by Salman. It took a week to construct the gym.”

It seems that just like in Sultan, the audience will get to see a transformation of Salman’s body in Bharat, as it features five different looks of the actor. “The film sees him in five different looks as the story spans across decades. Currently, they are shooting the portions that see Salman’s character in his younger days. So, he has to sport a thinner frame, and has been training there religiously”, the source adds.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!