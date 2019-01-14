After Bharat, Salman Khan & Disha Patani To Star In Yet Another Film?

Disha Patani, who will be seen playing a pivotal character in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Bharat, is rumoured of bagging a leading lady role in another Salman starrer. Disha rose to fame with the movies, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Baaghi 2.

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, Disha Patani was spotted producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s office, several times and the rumours suggest that she is in talks for the sequel of Kick. A source closed to the daily stated that the actress is in a discussion for Kick 2, with Sajid Nadiadwala. The sources also informed that Disha and Sajid also discussed several other projects. “One of them is Baaghi 3, which is being scripted but is definitely in the pipeline”, adds the source.

Actress Disha Patani, who has featured in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Baaghi 2, says she is a shy and reserved kind of person in real life.

“I am a big introvert person. Be it walking down the ramp or standing in a huge crowd, I get nervous when I am around a lot of people. Especially during fashion shows, I do feel nervous but I don’t think so much. I just try to focus on my work and give my 100 percent to everything,” Disha told IANS over the phone from Mumbai.

The 26-year-old star attended Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018, where she was a showstopper for KALKI’s wedding collection Athena.

Disha walked the ramp in a melon pink lehenga with layered embroidery in vintage English colours embellished with gold metal threads and resham for the brand, which she likes for its Indo-Western collection.

