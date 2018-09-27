10 Consecutive Successful Films: Amazing Record of Varun Dhawan!

Yash Raj Films Sui Dhaaga: Made In India which is releasing on 28th September (This Friday) will be Varun Dhawan’s 11th movie since he made his debut in 2012. It is hard to believe that this 30 year old actor who is just 6 years old in the industry has not given a single flop film in his career till now and enjoys an enviable 100% record.

The record sounds even more special as it starts right from his debut movie when there is no established image of an actor that can be leveraged at the ticket window. Amongst his contemporaries, male or female, Varun is the only one who has never seen a failure at the box-office.

Yet another commendable feature of Varun’s achievement is that he has explored different genres in all these movies. The formats of Badlapur or October are not considered viable for commercial success but Dhawan has surprisingly managed to get an impressive count of footfalls for these flicks as well. The upcoming Sui Dhaaga also belongs to the non-commercial genre and chances are high that Varun will continue his golden run at the Indian Box Office.

Of course, this is not the first time that someone has seen 100% success at the box office. Legendary late superstar Rajesh Khanna has an all-time record of 15 consecutive hits while Salman Khan is enjoying a historic run which started from Dabangg in 2010. Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan too had seen phases of continuous successful films. The magnitude of success of these actors is much higher as there are many huge Blockbuster movies included in their run.

But it would be unfair to compare Varun with these acclaimed superstars. Amongst the actors of his generation, Dhawan stands apart with this stupendous record. Have a look at the Varun’s amazing filmography below:

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)